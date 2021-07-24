State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 145,658 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,658 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.38. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

