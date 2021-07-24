State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 186,133 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,133 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,486,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,194,000 after buying an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

ALLY opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.