State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,143 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.