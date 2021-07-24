State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,689 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $31,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

