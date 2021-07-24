State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 54,907 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,907 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.38% of Arrow Electronics worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $113.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

