State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,244 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

