State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,632.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,632.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

