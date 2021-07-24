Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0658

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $228.34 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00834524 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.