Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.58% of Stealth BioTherapeutics worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.