Stellar Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.06 billion and approximately $396.42 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00024463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,989 coins and its circulating supply is 23,344,746,588 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

