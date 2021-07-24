Step Finance Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $710,486.36 and approximately $278,724.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

