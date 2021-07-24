Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Stericycle worth $66,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -538.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

