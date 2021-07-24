STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in STERIS by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $212.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.12. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

