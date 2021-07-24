Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.34% of Sterling Bancorp worth $59,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

