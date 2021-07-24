Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.