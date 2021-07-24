stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $54.49 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $2,175.88 or 0.06324037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00144641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,312.01 or 0.99725381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00891026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 665,258 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

