Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SF opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

