Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.57% of Stitch Fix worth $82,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.