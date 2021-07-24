Storj Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $241.09 million and $24.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,585,966 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

