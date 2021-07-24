STRAKS (STAK) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $45,131.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,393.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,167.08 or 0.06300921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.01317527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00365968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00140825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.14 or 0.00605172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00370464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00286961 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

