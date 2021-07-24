Stream Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $302,933.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $302,933.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,020,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

