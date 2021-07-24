Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Tops $32.58 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and $2.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $235.63 or 0.00694829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00120910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00142101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.77 or 1.00054592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00880918 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.