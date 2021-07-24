Strong Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $223.27 or 0.00657702 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $30.87 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00103136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00139621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.39 or 0.99849083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00898857 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

