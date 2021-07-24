StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Hits $471,121.27

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $471,121.27 and approximately $95.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,635,584,258 coins and its circulating supply is 17,222,389,904 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.