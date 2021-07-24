Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.