Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

