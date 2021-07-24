Sumokoin Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $106,422.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00603871 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

