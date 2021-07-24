SUN (old) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

