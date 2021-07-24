SunContract (SNC) Price Up 1.8% This Week

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $257,864.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00841003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

