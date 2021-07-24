Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 519,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.11% of Sunrun worth $259,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

