SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $40,312.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

