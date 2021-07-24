SureRemit Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $14,440.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00144705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,381.22 or 1.00173467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00888618 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

