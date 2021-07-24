SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $634.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $570.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $217.23 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

