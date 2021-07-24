Swarm City One Day Volume Hits $128.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $393,901.98 and approximately $128.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.51 or 0.00866619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

