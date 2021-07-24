Swerve Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $8.69 million and $4.55 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,900,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,869,324 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.