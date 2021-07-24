Swingby One Day Volume Reaches $497,015.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $497,015.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,261,398 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

