Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $171.92 million and approximately $134.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00836851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 106,981,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

