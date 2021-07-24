SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches Market Cap of $596.60 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $596.60 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00842758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

