Switcheo Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $155,046.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,574,345,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,582,747 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

