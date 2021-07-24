SYNC Network Price Up 13.2% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $11,282.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.00424019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.40 or 0.01364698 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,187,143 coins and its circulating supply is 119,781,039 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

