Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 418,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

