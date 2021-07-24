Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $19,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

