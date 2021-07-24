Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $83,517,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

