T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $67,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.73. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

