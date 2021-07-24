TaaS Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00838263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.