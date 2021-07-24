Tao Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tao Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 11.1% of Tao Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tao Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $643.38. 14,604,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.93. The company has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

