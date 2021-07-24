Tao Capital Management LP Has $28.64 Million Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Tao Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. 908 Devices comprises approximately 8.3% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tao Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.16% of 908 Devices worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 135,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

