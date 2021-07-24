Tao Capital Management LP Sells 840,892 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tao Capital Management LP cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 840,892 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 19.9% of Tao Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tao Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $68,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 9,540,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

