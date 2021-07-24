Tapmydata Price Reaches $0.0631 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $786,446.60 and $291,335.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

