TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.61. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after buying an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

